PIX: India vs England, T20 WC warm-up

IMAGE: India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with captain Virat Kohli after dismissing England's Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone played knocks of 49 and 30 respectively as England posted a total of 188/5 against India in the warm-up match of the ongoing T20 World Cup here at the ICC Academy Ground on Monday.

Sent into bat, England got off to a quickfire start as openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler put on 36 runs inside the first four overs.

But the introduction of Mohammed Shami paid dividends straight away as he clean bowled Buttler (18) in the fourth over and then removed Roy (17) in the sixth over. At the end of the powerplay overs, England's score read 51/2.

IMAGE: Rahul Chahar and Virat Kohli celebrate after the former dismissed Dawid Malan. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow put on 30 runs for the third wicket, but as soon as the duo started to gain an upper hand, Rahul Chahar provided the breakthrough as he dismissed Malan (18), reducing England to 77/3 in the 10th over.

Liam Livingstone then joined Bairstow in the middle and the duo started accelerating the innings for England.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow bats during his innings of 49. Photograph: England Cricket/Twitter

Livingstone and Bairstow stitched together a fourth-wicket partnership of 52 runs, but Shami once again stood up for India as he bowled a perfect yorker to send Livingstone back to the pavilion.

In the final few overs, Bairstow and Moeen Ali added some crucial runs to take England's score past the 180-run mark. Moeen Ali played a useful unbeaten knock of 43 runs.

Brief Scores: England 188/5 (Jonny Bairstow 49, Moeen Ali 43*; Mohammed Shami 3-40) vs India.