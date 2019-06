June 04, 2019 17:06 IST

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has suffered a second shoulder injury that has ruled him out of the Cricket World Cup taking place in England, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.

Image: Dale Steyn. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters Image: Dale Steyn.

The experienced bowler, 35, was injured during the Indian Premier League and missed the World Cup opener against the host nation. He will be replaced by left-arm paceman Beuran Hendricks in South Africa's squad for the rest of the tournament.