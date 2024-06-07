News
Steyn gets bowling advice in New York

Steyn gets bowling advice in New York

June 07, 2024 14:25 IST
Dale Steyn

IMAGE: Dale Steyn struggled to contain his smile before he managed to hit the stumps with a full toss. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Staff at a street cricket set-up in New York patiently gave Dale Steyn pointers on how to bowl, not knowing they were giving tips to a fearsome South Africa fast bowler who took nearly 700 international wickets.

Steyn, who played across all formats of the game in a career spanning 15 years before retiring in 2019, decided to travel to New York, one of the host venues for the current T20 World Cup.

 

 

As the 40-year-old tried his luck and bowled a ball at the wicket, one staff member showed him how it should be done.

"Keep in mind to not bend your elbow. It's a swinging motion going forward... and if you want you can do a little skip," he said.

Steyn struggled to contain his smile before he managed to hit the stumps with a full toss.

"It should have bounced before it hit the ground," the staff member said.

Cricket is a niche sport that is gaining interest in the United States, who are playing in and co-hosting the T20 World Cup for the first time. They beat neighbours Canada in their first group game.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
