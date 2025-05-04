Staying in the present is DC's mantra

IMAGE: Karun Nair has been in good touch, opening the batting for Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

Senior batter Karun Nair believes Delhi Capitals are still well-placed in the IPL standings and need to play with freedom in the remaining matches to strengthen their playoff chances.

DC are currently fifth in the 10-team table with six wins and four losses. They will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial 11th round away fixture.

“It's about winning moments in the game. We've been doing that really well in most of the games that we've played, and are sitting in a decent position. But having said that, we need to go out there and play with a lot of freedom,” Karun said ahead of their match against SRH.

“We've had a bit of a break just to have a reset. So we've had time as a team to go back to the things that we were doing well. It's about peaking at the right time,” he added.

Asked about the play-offs qualifying scenario and plans for the upcoming matches, the 33-year-old batter insisted on controlling what is in their control.

“Every time we go out there, we look to win. So we would like to win tomorrow and keep going further in the tournament. The talk (in the dressing room) is only about what we can control and what we can improve on. What we can control is how we play and we win our games. We can't keep looking behind us or in front of us."

Talking about his own form, the veteran replied, “I think I'm still batting well. It's about converting those 20 runs to bigger scores. That's where you can change matches for your team and making those 15 or 20 runs is also impactful sometimes.”