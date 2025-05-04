HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Russell Joins Gambhir, Uthappa in Eden Legends Club

Russell Joins Gambhir, Uthappa in Eden Legends Club

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 04, 2025 19:12 IST

x

Andre Russell

IMAGE:  Andre Russell delivered a vintage performance, hammering a blistering 57* off just 25 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) powerhouse Andre Russell added another feather to his illustrious cap, becoming only the third batter to score 1000 IPL runs at Eden Gardens.

The milestone came during KKR’s high-stakes IPL 2025 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Jamaican delivered a vintage performance, hammering a blistering 57* off just 25 balls—his first half-century of the season. His knock, laced with four boundaries and six towering sixes, propelled KKR to an imposing total of 206/4.

 

Russell now joins the elite company of former KKR stars Gautam Gambhir (1,407 runs) and Robin Uthappa (1,159 runs) as only the third player to reach the 1000-run mark at the iconic Eden Gardens. Remarkably, he achieved the feat in just 41 innings.

Since making his IPL debut in 2012, Russell has become a mainstay for KKR. In 138 matches, he has scored 2,613 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 174, alongside claiming 123 wickets—making him one of the most valuable all-rounders in the league’s history.

Reflecting on his performance at the mid-innings break, Russell said, “Age is just a number—turned 37 recently, but I still feel 27. I was 2 off 8 balls and the wicket was gripping, so I didn’t want to take risks early, especially against Theekshana. I waited for my moment and then went after him when he came back. I love this role—more overs, more impact.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET Mumbai
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Russell unleashed! 22-ball fifty stuns Royals
PIX: Russell unleashed! 22-ball fifty stuns Royals
Juhi, Southgate Bring Star Power to Eden Gardens
Juhi, Southgate Bring Star Power to Eden Gardens
Bowlers beware... Fearless kids are owning IPL
Bowlers beware... Fearless kids are owning IPL
Shepherd saw bowler's body language, knew he had him
Shepherd saw bowler's body language, knew he had him
Is Nehra IPL 2025's Best Coach?
Is Nehra IPL 2025's Best Coach?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Times Actors Played Kashmiris

webstory image 2

13 Of India's Very First Hotels

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt visit Anil Kapoor's residence after Nirmal Kapoor's funeral0:44

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt visit Anil Kapoor's residence...

'There will be a strong revenge': Farooq Abdullah warns Pakistan on Pahalgam terror attack12:56

'There will be a strong revenge': Farooq Abdullah warns...

'We look for partners not preachers': EAM Jaishankar's powerful message to Europe2:41

'We look for partners not preachers': EAM Jaishankar's...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD