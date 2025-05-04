Russell Joins Gambhir, Uthappa in Eden Legends Club

IMAGE: Andre Russell delivered a vintage performance, hammering a blistering 57* off just 25 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) powerhouse Andre Russell added another feather to his illustrious cap, becoming only the third batter to score 1000 IPL runs at Eden Gardens.

The milestone came during KKR’s high-stakes IPL 2025 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Jamaican delivered a vintage performance, hammering a blistering 57* off just 25 balls—his first half-century of the season. His knock, laced with four boundaries and six towering sixes, propelled KKR to an imposing total of 206/4.

Russell now joins the elite company of former KKR stars Gautam Gambhir (1,407 runs) and Robin Uthappa (1,159 runs) as only the third player to reach the 1000-run mark at the iconic Eden Gardens. Remarkably, he achieved the feat in just 41 innings.

Since making his IPL debut in 2012, Russell has become a mainstay for KKR. In 138 matches, he has scored 2,613 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 174, alongside claiming 123 wickets—making him one of the most valuable all-rounders in the league’s history.

Reflecting on his performance at the mid-innings break, Russell said, “Age is just a number—turned 37 recently, but I still feel 27. I was 2 off 8 balls and the wicket was gripping, so I didn’t want to take risks early, especially against Theekshana. I waited for my moment and then went after him when he came back. I love this role—more overs, more impact.”