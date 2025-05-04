PIX: Russell unleashed! 22-ball fifty stuns Royals

IMAGES from the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday

The big-hitting Andre Russell regained his mojo, slamming a 22-ball fifty to propel Kolkata Knight Riders to a formidable 206 for 4 in their must-win IPL match against Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata on Sunday.

IMAGE: Andre RUssell celebrates his half century. Photograph: BCCI

The 37-year-old Jamaican, whose previous best this season was a modest 21 against Gujarat Titans, shrugged off a jittery start to unleash his trademark power-hitting, remaining unbeaten on 57 off 25 balls (4x4, 6x6).

Riding on Russell's late fireworks, KKR smashed 85 runs in the last five overs.

IMAGE: Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s 44 shows he's built for the big stage. Photograph: BCCI

He found excellent support in young Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who played a composed hand of 44 from 31 balls (5x4) as the duo added 61 runs off 33 deliveries for the fifth wicket.

Rinku Singh added the final flourish with a cameo -- 19 not out off just six balls, including one four and two sixes -- to cap off KKR's late surge.

Russell was promoted to No. 5 in the crucial middle phase, but with spinners tightening the screws, KKR's momentum dipped.

Maheesh Theekshana (1/41) bowled a brilliant 14th over, giving away just two runs and keeping Russell quiet.

IMAGE: Age is just a number for Andre Russell when you're smashing sixes like that. Photograph: BCCI

The Jamaican managed only 2 off his first 9 balls. Then came the 16th over from pacer Akash Madhwal and it changed the course of the game.

Russell hammered the inexperienced Indian for 4, 6, and 4 and from there, the carnage started.

Stand-in skipper Riyan Parag brought back Jofra Archer in the 17th over, but Russell, now well set, dispatched him over long-on for a six and followed it with a four.

IMAGE: RR’s Maheesh Theekshana celebrates the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Photograph: BCCI

In the 18th, he went ballistic against Theekshana, smashing three consecutive sixes in a 23-run over that reignited KKR's innings and pushed the run rate close to 10.

Russell brought up his maiden fifty of the season in style, spanking a 148kph full toss from Archer over square leg for a six, and followed it up with a powerful pull to the same region for a boundary.

Luck favoured him too as on the final ball of the over, Parag dropped a straightforward chance.

IMAGE: Yudhvir Singh celebrates the wicket of Sunil Narine. Photograph: BCCI

Opting to bat, KKR once again endured a shaky start with Sunil Narine departing early for 11.

The left-hander never looked settled, playing and missing before being castled by a clever slower delivery from Yudhvir Singh.

Archer was miserly upfront, conceding just five runs in his first two overs. But skipper Ajinkya Rahane (30) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (35) injected momentum during the power play.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane’s powerplay spark set the tone for KKR. Photograph: BCCI

Rahane, in fluent touch, began with a stylish flicked six over deep midwicket off Yudhvir.

He and Gurbaz stitched a 56-run stand in just 33 balls, taking the run-rate past nine an over.

However, KKR faltered in the middle overs on a tacky pitch where a few balls stopped, as Parag provided the breakthrough, removing Rahane.

The veteran right-hander, looking to sweep a full delivery, got a faint tickle to be caught behind.