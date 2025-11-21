Starc's Fiery Five-for Floors England on Day One

Taking his 17th Test five-wicket haul, he finished with 7 for 58 off 12.5 overs.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Zak Crawley, caught out by Usman Khawaja, on Day 1 of the 1st Ashes Test in Perth on Friday. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc recorded his 17th five-wicket haul on Friday and sent England's batting unit into disarray on day one of the first Ashes Test at Perth Stadium.

Leading the attack superbly in the absence of captain Pat Cummins and stalwart Josh Hazlewood, Starc recorded figures of 5-54, his fifth Ashes "five-fer", midway through the second session as he helped dismiss England for 172.

The 35-year-old fast bowler got Australia's Ashes defence off to the perfect start in the first over of the day, dismissing Zak Crawley for a duck.

He followed up by trapping Ben Duckett lbw for 21 and having Joe Root caught for a duck. Ben Stokes departed for six, clean-bowled by a 141 kph inswinger before Gus Atkinson was swallowed up in the slips cordon for one.

Starc then had Jamie Smith out for a 22-ball 33 before having Mark Wood caught behind for a duck, to finish with 7 for 58 off 12.5 overs.