Starc pleased with proceedings on Day 1

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc is mobbed by teammates as they celebrate the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 1 of the pink ball 2nd Test in Adelaide on Friday. Photograph: ICC/X

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc acknowledged on Friday that things couldn't have gone better for the hosts on the opening day of the Pink-ball Test, saying it was a great way to start the day and an even better way to conclude it.

Starc was the standout performer on a lively Adelaide pitch, returning excellent figures of 6/48 to dismiss India for a mere 180 runs. The Australian top order then scored 86/1 in the final session, leaving the visitors in a spot of bother.

"Yeah, a very good first day for us with the ball, I think. After that first hour, I think we were pretty bang on. So, yeah, nice way to start the Test, but a nice day one for us. It's a good way to finish the day, or good day all up," said Starc during the press-conference.

Starc, 34, struck the first blow by dismissing young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal off the first ball of the match, gaining a psychological edge over the visitors right from the start.

Jaiswal had scored a century in the opening Test and was also caught on stump mic telling Starc that he was 'too slow' in a playful exchange in Perth.

The left-arm pacer said it was satisfying to dismiss Jaiswal for a first-ball duck but cautioned that Australia would need to remain on their guard in the second innings.

At Perth, Jaiswal had gone for a duck in the first innings but then struck a brilliant 161 in the second to lead India to a 295-run victory.

"He (Jaiswal) had a good Test match last week. So, yeah, nice to get him early. And then we'll have to work on him in the second innings, I guess so," said Starc.

Starc also noted that the third session under floodlights was arguably the most challenging for his batters, but praised the efforts of Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne, who had done well to see off the tough conditions.

Despite unsettling spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Harshit Rana, Australian opener McSweeney (38 not out) and Labuschagne (20 not out) were at the crease when stumps were called.

"Arguably the hardest time to bat is that third session with the brand new pink ball. To finish the day one down, particularly from Marnus and McSweeney there to fight through that and obviously sustain pressure from a quality bowling attack... and to come out the other end with a chance to go on tomorrow.

"It was fantastic from them. So, yeah, very pleased from there," added Starc.