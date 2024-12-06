Starc Wins Real Duel Against Jaiswal

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc is mobbed by teammates as they celebrate the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 1 of the pink ball 2nd Test in Adelaide on Friday. Photograph: ICC/X

How often has that old adage gone around: Let your bat or ball do the talking'.

With young blood, Yashasvi Jaiswal could be forgiven for not paying heed to that saying when he sledged Mitchell Starc in the opening Test at Perth.

But Australia's left-arm wrecking ball Mitchell Starc was sure not to let that pass.

Starc won the Adelaide round of his duel against India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the day-night second Test on Friday.

Jaiswal smashed 161 in India's comprehensive win in the series opener in Perth and was caught on stump mic telling Starc he was bowling "too slow".

Starc, with the shiny new pink ball in hand, responded in kind at the Adelaide Oval firing a searing inswinging yorker to trap the opener lbw for a first-ball duck.

The left-arm quick then let out a roar before being mobbed by his teammates, who were evidently relieved to see the back of the dangerous India opener.

Starc went on to claim a career-best 6-48.

Talking to broadcasters after the India innings, Starc said he did not really visualise Jaiswal's dismissal.

"Not so much... but nice to sneak one past," the 34-year-old said with a smile.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli walks out after being caught by Steve Smith at slips off Mitchell Starc. Photograph: ICC/X

Starc now holds the record for most wickets in day-night Tests, with 72 scalps.

The humidity in Adelaide made it difficult for him to operate at his best.

"Certainly didn't help the engine, I got a bit crampy at the end there," he said.

Starc's other victims included KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, both falling in similar fashion -- caught in two minds whether to play the ball or leave it.

Nitish Kumar Reddy hit Starc for a six but, in the bowler's next over, suffered a nasty blow to his helmet. Starc was the first to inquire if the batter was okay.

The fast bowler eventually cut short Reddy's entertaining 42 to finish with his best figures in Test cricket, putting Australia in a strong position in the second match of the five-Test series.