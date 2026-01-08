HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Starc admits fatigue after Ashes heroics, hails fan support

Starc admits fatigue after Ashes heroics, hails fan support

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 08, 2026 11:33 IST

x

'The body is holding together, and it's a great group to be a part of.'

Mitchell Starc finished as the highest wicket-taker in the Ashes series with 31 scalps against his name

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc finished as the highest wicket-taker in the Ashes series with 31 scalps against his name. Photograph: Reuters

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc, who was named Player of the Series in the just concluded Ashes series against England, opened up about fatigue before praising Australian and English fans for constant support throughout the series.

Australia retained the Ashes, winning the series 4-1 after bagging the fifth Test in Sydney by five wickets.

In the five-match Ashes series, the left-arm pacer scalped 31 wickets in 10 innings at a superb average of 19.93, along with two five-wicket hauls. Starc, who finished as the highest wicket-taker, joined elite company.

 

Starc joined Shane Warne (40 wickets in 2005 series), Mitchell Johnson (37 wickets in 2013-14), Glenn McGrath (32 wickets in 2001), and Warne (31 wickets in 2001), who picked 30 or more wickets in an Ashes series this century.

Starc took the responsibility in the absence of captain and veteran pacer Pat Cummins, who played the Adelaide Test and fellow quick Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out due to injury.

Apart from bowling, Starc notched up 156 runs with the bat, along with two half-centuries.

"It feels like it's going ok. The body is holding together, and it's a great group to be a part of. I'm a little bit tired," Starc said during the post-match presentation.

"Between Scott Boland, Michael Neser and I, we've been told we're not on the younger side of things, but we've worked hard as a group. I'm glad I got a few runs at the start of the series, even though I didn't at the end. The partnership in Brisbane with Boland was a big one for us," he added.

Earlier in the series, the hosts clinched victories in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide, before the Three Lions bounced back and registered a memorable win in Melbourne.

 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BPL host Ridhima refutes claims: 'I was not dropped'
BPL host Ridhima refutes claims: 'I was not dropped'
Asiad winner Jinson Johnson hangs up his spikes
Asiad winner Jinson Johnson hangs up his spikes
'Mohan Baingan': Sports Min's Gaffe Triggers Fan Backlash
'Mohan Baingan': Sports Min's Gaffe Triggers Fan Backlash
How WPL Shaped Harmanpreet Kaur's Winning Mindset
How WPL Shaped Harmanpreet Kaur's Winning Mindset
Hazlewood set for return as IPL and T20 WC beckon
Hazlewood set for return as IPL and T20 WC beckon

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 2

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

webstory image 3

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

VIDEOS

Mini bus falls into 100-ft gorge near Ooty, 36 hurt1:38

Mini bus falls into 100-ft gorge near Ooty, 36 hurt

SPOTTED: Salman Khan at Mumbai airport1:07

SPOTTED: Salman Khan at Mumbai airport

Bhaderwah Valley: Where Nature Unfolds Its Beauty0:38

Bhaderwah Valley: Where Nature Unfolds Its Beauty

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO