'Mohan Baingan': Sports Min's Gaffe Triggers Fan Backlash

IMAGE: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during the ISL press conference on January 6, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya found himself in a major controversy during an Indian Super League (ISL) press conference, drawing sharp criticism for mispronouncing the names of two historic football clubs.

On January 6, 2026, Mandaviya addressed the media alongside All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey and club representatives to announce the long-awaited return of the ISL 2025–26 season, set to kick off on February 14 with all 14 clubs participating after months of uncertainty.

During the press conference, Mandaviya mumbled along while reading out the list of teams, whole mispronouncing the names of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal calling them 'Mohan Baingan' and 'East Baigan'.

The gaffe saw a deluge of backlash from football fans across social media.

The ISL commences on February 14, 2026.