HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » How WPL Shaped Harmanpreet Kaur's Winning Mindset

How WPL Shaped Harmanpreet Kaur's Winning Mindset

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 07, 2026 18:07 IST

x

Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading Mumbai Indians in the WPL, starting on Sunday

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur has previously led Mumbai Indians to two WPL titles and will once again be leading the franchise in tournament starting on Sunday. Photograph: ANI/X

Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday credited Women's Premier League and her franchise Mumbai Indians in helping her develop a “winning mindset”, which she made good use of while leading the national team to women's ODI World Cup title.

Harmanpreet, who has led Mumbai Indians to two titles in the WPL, said working with the franchise has helped her approach competitions differently.

"I believe wherever I go, I want to think about winning because participation, we have been doing for so many years, I think that doesn't change anything," Harmanpreet said at a press conference organised by Mumbai Indians in Mumbai.

 

"But if you go with a winning mindset and work towards that, that can bring a lot of things to you and to your country. WPL made a lot of changes in me, especially thinking. Because before that, some limitations were there but when I came here and worked with MI..."

"MI has been winning IPL title for so many years and that winning mindset came and when I was sitting with them, they were always thinking about what best we can do to beat any team or to win the title.

"That's what has completely changed," she added.

Lisa Keightley, the new coach of the Mumbai Indians, said Indian domestic players are getting the right amount of competition, which is now reflecting in their performances.

"The Indian international players are getting fantastic competitions to lead into international cricket in World Cups and being put under pressure," Lisa said.

"And if you're doing that in your domestic competition, it's only going to enhance your performance when you go away and play international cricket. We've seen the result of that through India winning the last 50-over World Cup when they're under pressure in the semi-final to win that match, and then go on and win the final.

"It was big for the country and big for those players like Harman who have played a number of years and had that feeling of winning one of those big tournaments," she added.

The Australian said India winning the women's ODI World Cup was also possible with the advent of the WPL.

"I think that's a result of WPL in the last three years and we're seeing the reward when they go away to international competitions," she said.

Keightley has taken charge of the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the WPL after Charlotte Edwards quit her role to become the England women's team head coach.

"It's my first job in Mumbai and I think it's a very special city for me because whenever I get a chance to play here, I always get to see positive results," she said.

"I am sure this season is also going to be very special. I am really happy that last season and last year turned out to be very good overall for women's cricket. I hope this year also starts the same way."

She acknowledged that the challenge for the leadership group will be to ensure that the squad is in the right mental shape for the competition starting on January 9 here.

"The team's pretty settled. We've got a really good core group of players and we'll have really good role clarity going into those matches," she said.

"I can't see that it would change too much, but the hunger and the passion, the family atmosphere that we create is really important. It's up to myself, Harman and coaching staff to make sure our players feel very supported and backed when they go out to execute their role," she added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BPL host Ridhima refutes claims: 'I was not dropped'
BPL host Ridhima refutes claims: 'I was not dropped'
United coach Fletcher sought Ferguson's blessing
United coach Fletcher sought Ferguson's blessing
'Mohan Baingan': Sports Min's Gaffe Triggers Fan Backlash
'Mohan Baingan': Sports Min's Gaffe Triggers Fan Backlash
Hazlewood set for return as IPL and T20 WC beckon
Hazlewood set for return as IPL and T20 WC beckon
Gauff leads US past Greece into United Cup semis
Gauff leads US past Greece into United Cup semis

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

webstory image 2

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 3

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

VIDEOS

Shraddha Kapoor Spotted in a No-Makeup Look0:50

Shraddha Kapoor Spotted in a No-Makeup Look

Genelia's Sweet Moment Melts Fans' Hearts0:40

Genelia's Sweet Moment Melts Fans' Hearts

Chitrangda Singh Brings Glam Storm to Mumbai1:12

Chitrangda Singh Brings Glam Storm to Mumbai

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO