Fit-again Hazlewood set for return as IPL and T20 WC beckon

Fit-again Hazlewood set for return as IPL and T20 WC beckon

REDIFF CRICKET
January 07, 2026 13:10 IST
January 07, 2026 13:10 IST

Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out of the Ashes due to injury, will begin comeback with the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out of the Ashes due to injury, will begin comeback with the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. Photograph: BCCI

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has regained full fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 and is set to return to competitive cricket with the Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League.

Hazlewood has joined the Sixers as a supplementary contracted player and will be available for the remainder of the BBL 2025–26 season.

“We’re excited to welcome back Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood as a supplementary contracted player for KFC BBL 15,” the Sydney Sixers said in a post on social media.

 

Under BBL rules, supplementary contracts allow franchises to sign centrally contracted Australian players who may have limited availability due to national commitments. This enables teams to add elite players without using up a spot in their main 18-man squad or stretching the salary cap.

One of the most consistent fast bowlers in world cricket, Hazlewood has been a mainstay across formats for Australia, known for his IPL-style discipline, bounce and accuracy. However, injuries have interrupted his recent run.

He missed part of the Ashes series with a hamstring injury and then suffered an Achilles issue during his recovery, delaying his return to action.

His comeback will be closely watched, especially with Australia eyeing a second T20 World Cup title on subcontinental pitches.

Hazlewood’s return also strengthens a Sydney Sixers attack that is set to welcome Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith following the Sydney Test. The tall pacer has not featured in the BBL since 2019 and has only ever represented the Sixers in the tournament.

Hazlewood has also been named in Australia’s squad for the T20 World Cup, underlining his importance as he works his way back to full rhythm ahead of the global event.

REDIFF CRICKET
