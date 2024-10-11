News
What If Rohit Joins IPL 2025 Auction?

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 11, 2024 17:59 IST
'If he goes into the auction pool, it will be fascinating to see which team bids for him.'

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Despite leading Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, Rohit Sharma was replaced by Hardik Pandya as MI captain last season. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/X
 

As the Indian Premier League retention deadline looms, there is no word about former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma's future with the franchise.

Despite leading MI to five IPL titles, Rohit was replaced by Hardik Pandya as skipper for IPL 2024.

Former MI player Harbhajan Singh believes that Rohit's presence in the auction would spark a bidding war.

'If he goes into the auction pool, it will be fascinating to see which team bids for him,' Harbhajan told The Times of India newspaper.

'He's a top-quality player, captain, and leader. If Rohit enters the auction, he will fetch big bucks. It will be exciting to see the auction unfold,' Harbhajan said, praising Rohit's leadership and match-winning abilities, emphasising his value even at the age of 37.

A B de Villiers, another former IPL star, echoed Harbhajan's sentiments. In a recent interview, de Villiers suggested that Rohit's move to Royal Challengers Bengaluru would be a major story, even surpassing Hardik Pandya's trade last year.

'Imagine the headlines,' de Villiers said. 'It will be bigger than Hardik Pandya's move.'

REDIFF CRICKET
