PIX: Shreyanka's family outing in Dubai

IMAGE: Indian spinner Shreyanka Patil at the Bhurj Khalifa in Dubai on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyanka Patil/Instagram

Indian women's cricketer Shreyanka Patil is living it up and how!

On Thursday, the 22-year-old spent some quality time with her family who have joined her in the UAE and they went to visit the popular Burj Khalifa.

IMAGE: Shreyanka Patil enjoys time out with her family. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyanka Patil/Instagram

'Spent the off day being touristy! My Tata (grandfather) is obviously more interested in the ice cream than posing for the pic. Right choice I must say #dubai #familyday' Shreyanka captioned pictures she posted on her Instagram page.

The Indian off spinner has been among the wickets at the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE and is expected to continue her run in India's next game against defending champions Australia, on Sunday.