Sri Lanka head coach Silverwood resigns after T20 WC debacle!

IMAGE: Chris Silverwood,who took charge in 2022, guided Sri Lanka to the T20 Asia Cup title and the final of the 50-overs Asia Cup. Photograph: Stu Forster/Reuters

Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood has resigned from his position in order to spend more time with his family, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.



The 49-year-old Englishman took charge of Sri Lanka in 2022 following his stint as England head coach and guided them to the Twenty20 Asia Cup title and the final of the 50-overs Asia Cup the following year.

However, they had a disappointing run in the 50-overs World Cup in India last year, finishing ninth of 10 teams after seven defeats in nine matches. They also failed to progress to the Super Eight stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup.



"Being an international coach means long periods away from loved ones. After lengthy conversations with my family and with a heavy heart, I feel it is now time for me to return home and spend some quality time together," Silverwood said.



"It has been a real honour for me to be part of Sri Lanka Cricket and I'll be taking away many fond memories."



Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene resigned from his role as consultant coach on Wednesday following the country's exit from the World Cup.