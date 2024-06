Photographs: Kind courtesy Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Shreyas Iyer has been soaking up the sun on a luxurious Italian vacation.

Photographs surfaced on social media showcasing Shreyas basking in the picturesque beauty of what appears to be Portofino.

The 29 year old is on a yacht, the crystal-clear waters and charming backdrop creating a postcard-perfect moment.

This dream summer trip serves as the perfect reward for Iyer's exceptional performance leading KKR to the IPL 2024 triumph.