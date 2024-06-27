India will come hard at us: England coach Mott

'There's a little bit of unknown about what we're going to get.'

IMAGE: England Head coach Matthew Mott says Rohit Sharma holds the key in the T20 World Cup semi-final as he has led extremely well with the bat and shown leadership. Photograph: ICC/X

India's approach with the bat now is drastically different to what it was in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final and both teams will start Thursday's contest on an even keel, said England head coach Matthew Mott on Wednesday.

England annihilated India by 10 wickets in the semi-final at Adelaide two years ago before winning the trophy.

India were criticised for their conservative approach back then but now they are playing as per the demands of the shortest format.

"Probably the only thing that we've discussed is that we feel that they're a very different team (compared) to that semi-final. The way that they've approached it in the last couple of years is certainly taking the game on extremely hard in the power play," said Mott on the eve of the match.

"Rohit (Sharma) with the bat has led the way extremely well and shown leadership in that department, as has Jos Buttler for us. But I think it presents a really unique challenge for us. It's a venue we don't know well.

"We've obviously been armed with a lot of information and we think we've got a squad to cover it, but there's a little bit of unknown about what we're going to get," he said.

Following the disastrous run in the ODI World Cup in India last year, England have a point to prove despite being defending champions in the current edition.

Asked more about India's changed approach, Mott said, "When we go back to that semi-final, obviously on a good pitch in Adelaide, we put India in and that was a risk. But I thought we felt that they weren't sure what a good score was.

"I think the approach now is they would come at us hard and try and maximise that, maybe try and put it out of our reach. You've got two great batting line-ups. The bowlers are all class as well. So, it's going to come down to on the day."

India, however, have not been able to win an ICC trophy in more than 10 years and they are very keen to end that title drought here. Mott highlighted India's remarkable consistency in reaching the knockout games.

"What India has done incredibly well over the last few years is put themselves in semi-finals contention and the flip side to that is when you don't win people look at that as a negative.

"But I think the consistency that they've shown over a length of time shows what a great group of players they are.

"And like anyone, when you get to the semi-final stage, every team, and the four teams out here, all think they're in with a chance to win it. And there's small margins. So, if you take those key moments at the right time, you get over the line, if you don't, you go home.

"So, our tournament really starts tomorrow, we're excited by - we know their players well, they know us well," said Mott.

England have not had the smoothest of runs in the competition but Mott said that is all in the past.

"There's a general feeling that our best cricket is in front of us. I think we've been pretty good in patches, we've done some really good stuff over here, but we haven't put together that perfect game.

"So, with a bit of luck that happens against India. It's certainly going to be a great occasion," added the head coach.