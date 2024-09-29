News
Sri Lanka climb, NZ plummet in latest ICC Test ranking

Sri Lanka climb, NZ plummet in latest ICC Test ranking

Source: PTI
September 29, 2024 17:30 IST
IMAGE: Sri Lankan players celebrate the fall of New Zealand's last wicket. Photograph: ICC

A dominant 2-0 series win over New Zealand has elevated Sri Lanka to the third position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 standings.

Following their impressive victory by an innings and 154 runs in the second Test at Galle, Sri Lanka boasts a 55.56% point percentage (PCT) from five wins and four losses in nine Tests.

This puts them within striking distance of Australia, who occupy second place with a PCT of 62.50. India, with a PCT of 71.67, continues to hold the top spot.

 

IMAGE: Sri Lanka are now in 3rd Place in the ICC World Test Championship standings. Source: ICC

New Zealand, on the other hand, has slipped to seventh place after their series defeat, with a PCT of 37.50.

Sri Lanka now faces a crucial phase in their WTC campaign. T

hey have four remaining Tests, two against South Africa away from home in November-December and two at home against Australia in January-February next year.

To secure a place in the final, Sri Lanka must finish with a higher PCT than either India or Australia.

Overtaking Australia could be a more feasible target given their current position in the standings. A series win against the Australians would significantly impact Sri Lanka's point percentage and enhance their chances of making it to the top two.

Source: PTI
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

