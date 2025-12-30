Sri Lanka appoints Malinga as fast bowling coach

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 30, 2025 19:57 IST

Lasith Malinga

IMAGE: Lasith Malinga is regarded as one of the all-time greatest bowlers in T20 cricket, having picked up 390 wickets from 295 matches at an economy rate of just above seven. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Sri Lanka have appointed pace great Lasith Malinga as their fast bowling coach ahead of next year's T20 World Cup.

'His appointment is on a short-term basis for a period of one month, effective from 15th December to 25th January 2026,' Sri Lanka said in a statement on Instagram.

'Malinga will support the preparation and development of Sri Lanka’s national fast bowlers as part of the build-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.'

'Sri Lanka Cricket aims to leverage Malinga’s vast international experience and renowned expertise in death bowling, particularly in the shortest format of the game to strengthen Sri Lanka’s

preparations for the upcoming World Cup.'

Co-hosts Sri Lanka take on Ireland in their opening match of the T20 World Cup in Colombo on February 8.

Malinga, 42, is regarded as one of the all-time greatest bowlers in T20 cricket, having picked up 390 wickets from 295 matches at an economy rate of just above seven, including best figures of 6/7. In his nine seasons of IPL, all for Mumbai Indians, he bagged 170 wickets in 122 matches.

 

He also served as bowling coach of Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, while joining Sri Lanka as their bowling strategy coach in 2022.

