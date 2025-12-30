HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Actress claims: 'Suryakumar used to message me a lot'

Actress claims: 'Suryakumar used to message me a lot'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 30, 2025 16:33 IST

x

Suryakumar Yadav and Khushi Mukherjee

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Khushi Mukherjee. Photograph: BCCI and Khushi Mukherjee/Instagram

Bollywood actress and MTV Splitsvilla alum Khushi Mukherjee has made a striking claim involving India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav.

At a recent event, Khushi said the India batter used to message her frequently in the past, though they are no longer in touch. Asked by a reporter if she would like to date a cricketer, she dismissed the idea and spoke candidly about unwanted link-ups.

'I don't want to date any cricketer. There are so many cricketers after me. Suryakumar Yadav used to message me a lot. Now we don't talk much, and I don't even want to be associated. I don't like any link-ups involving me,' she said in a video posted by Kiddaan Entertainment.

 

Suryakumar has not responded to the claim.

Suryakumar and his wife Devisha Shetty met around 2010 while in college and the friendship gradually blossomed into love. They eventually tied the knot in 2016.

Meanwhile, the India captain was seen with his wife Devisha at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, where the couple offered prayers on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

They prayed to Lord Venkateswara and passed through the Vaikuntha Dwaram as officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams made arrangements for their darshan and facilitated their visit to the hill shrine.

Dressed in traditional attire, they participated in the rituals with quiet devotion, reflecting the strong cultural and spiritual ties many Indian athletes maintain despite packed international schedules.

Earlier in the day, they had darshan of the Lord. Afterward, priests blessed them at the Ranganayakulavari Mandapam inside the temple. They were also given the Tirtha Prasadam and presented the Lord’s vestments.

On the cricketing front, Suryakumar last featured in the T20I series against South Africa, where he led India to a 3–1 win. He will next captain the side in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand in January 2026, a key preparatory assignment ahead of the T20 World Cup beginning February 7.

India will head into the tournament as defending champions, having beaten South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Isa Guha honoured with MBE in King's New Year cricket list
Isa Guha honoured with MBE in King's New Year cricket list
Rohit and Kohli have the fire to win ODI WC: Ashwin
Rohit and Kohli have the fire to win ODI WC: Ashwin
'Sach Toh Unhe Hi Bolna Padhega'
'Sach Toh Unhe Hi Bolna Padhega'
Ashwin hails Varun, Abhishek as India's game-changers
Ashwin hails Varun, Abhishek as India's game-changers
Why Hardik Pandya should return to Test cricket
Why Hardik Pandya should return to Test cricket

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes For A Middle Eastern Feast

webstory image 2

12 Pioneering Ladies Who Led The Way

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

VIDEOS

Bollywood couple Riteish-Genelia snapped at 'Ikkis' screening1:30

Bollywood couple Riteish-Genelia snapped at 'Ikkis'...

Jaipur witnesses a huge influx of tourists as the New Year is approaching1:47

Jaipur witnesses a huge influx of tourists as the New...

Fardeen Khan steps out with sister Laila for the screening of 'Ikkis'0:40

Fardeen Khan steps out with sister Laila for the...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO