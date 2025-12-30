Actress claims: 'Suryakumar used to message me a lot'

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Khushi Mukherjee. Photograph: BCCI and Khushi Mukherjee/Instagram

Bollywood actress and MTV Splitsvilla alum Khushi Mukherjee has made a striking claim involving India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav.

At a recent event, Khushi said the India batter used to message her frequently in the past, though they are no longer in touch. Asked by a reporter if she would like to date a cricketer, she dismissed the idea and spoke candidly about unwanted link-ups.

'I don't want to date any cricketer. There are so many cricketers after me. Suryakumar Yadav used to message me a lot. Now we don't talk much, and I don't even want to be associated. I don't like any link-ups involving me,' she said in a video posted by Kiddaan Entertainment.

Suryakumar has not responded to the claim.

Suryakumar and his wife Devisha Shetty met around 2010 while in college and the friendship gradually blossomed into love. They eventually tied the knot in 2016.

Meanwhile, the India captain was seen with his wife Devisha at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, where the couple offered prayers on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

They prayed to Lord Venkateswara and passed through the Vaikuntha Dwaram as officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams made arrangements for their darshan and facilitated their visit to the hill shrine.

Dressed in traditional attire, they participated in the rituals with quiet devotion, reflecting the strong cultural and spiritual ties many Indian athletes maintain despite packed international schedules.

Earlier in the day, they had darshan of the Lord. Afterward, priests blessed them at the Ranganayakulavari Mandapam inside the temple. They were also given the Tirtha Prasadam and presented the Lord’s vestments.

On the cricketing front, Suryakumar last featured in the T20I series against South Africa, where he led India to a 3–1 win. He will next captain the side in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand in January 2026, a key preparatory assignment ahead of the T20 World Cup beginning February 7.

India will head into the tournament as defending champions, having beaten South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados.