Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin's wife says 10 of family COVID positive

Ashwin's wife says 10 of family COVID positive

Source: PTI
April 30, 2021 23:06 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a break from the ongoing IPL on Sunday to be with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photograph: BCCI

Star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin decided to take a break from the ongoing IPL on Sunday to support his family during the pandemic.

On Friday, the India off-spinner’s his wife, Prithi Narayanan, said her family had been through a "nightmare of a week" after as many as 10 members of the house tested positive for COVID-19.

 

Days after her husband's pull-out from the lucrative league, Prithi, in a series of tweets, shared the ordeal her family faced after contracting the highly-contagious virus.

"Feeling ok enough to croak a tiny hi to all of you. 6 adults and 4 children ended up testing+ the same week, with our kids being the vehicles of transmission - the core of my family, all down with the virus in different homes/hospitals. Nightmare of a week. 1 of 3 parents back home," she tweeted.

"Take the vaccine. Give yourselves and your family the best chance to fight this.

"I guess physical health will recover faster than mental health. Days 5-8 were the absolute worst for me. Everybody was there, offering help yet there's no one with you. Most isolating disease. Please do reach out and seek help.

"The headaches this virus causes need their own twitter thread."

The 34-year-old Ashwin is contracted with the Delhi Capitals this season and hopes to return to the side "if things go in the right direction".

Ashwin was the first Indian to pull out of the league because of the COVID-19 situation in the family.

"I would be taking a break from this year's IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times," Ashwin had posted on his Twitter page after DC's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday night.

His franchise promised him full support.

India is recording over 3.50 lakh cases every day for the past few days and the health infrastructure is struggling to handle the rise with shortage of oxygen and some crucial medicines, adding to the crisis.

 

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

