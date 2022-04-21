Turning Point: Spirited Delhi Capitals!

IMAGE: A relieved Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant after winning the match against the Punjab Kings at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai, April 20, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

It was a spirited performance from the Delhi Capitals as they overcame a COVID-19 crisis to rout the Punjab Kings by nine wickets in their IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi came into the game without any practice session in the last few days, while their participation was under serious doubt due to the multiple COVID-19 cases inside their bio-bubble.

Delhi Capitals were rocked by another positive test in their camp, leading into the match. Tim Seifert tested positive for the virus on Wednesday morning throwing in doubt the IPL match scheduled to start a few hours later.

The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent two rounds of COVID testing on Wednesday before they were cleared to play at the very last minute.

Till 6.30 pm, the Delhi players hadn't left their team hotel, while Punjab Kings went through their pre-match warming up exercises.

Once they got the all-clear, it was a professional Delhi outfit which went all guns blazing against the hapless Punjab Kings.

'We are not going to think about it (Covid-19 cases). We will find strength among ourselves,' Pant had remarked after winning the toss.

Punjab Kings made a good start, hitting 27 from the first three overs, before Delhi Capitals bowlers ripped through their batting order.

Spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets each while stifling the Punjab's batters in the middle overs. Part-time spinner Lalit Yadav chipped in with two wickets and pacer Khaleel Ahmed claimed a couple of wickets as Punjab crashed for a lowly 115.

Delhi Openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw put on an exhibition of strokeplay to power their team to victory in the 11th over.