Will Arjun Tendulkar Make His IPL Debut Today?

Will Arjun Tendulkar Make His IPL Debut Today?

By Rediff Cricket
April 21, 2022 08:38 IST
Arjun Tendulkar

IMAGE: Arjun Tedulkar has been with the Mumbai Indians for the last couple of seasons. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Mumbai Indians are winless in IPL 2022, losing all six games played so far.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has tried many combinations in these six matches, yet the skipper and the team management are searching for the perfect playing XI.

Apart from batters Tilak Verma, Devald Brevis and Suryakumar Yadav, no other MI player has left a mark this season, not even bowling leader Jasprit Bumrah.

In such a dire situation, Mumbai Indians could give left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar an opportunity to bowl against the Chennai Super Kings in the game on Thursday.

Arjun Tendulkar

During their last game against the Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians had shared a photo of Arjun with a caption reading, 'This is what is going on in our mind...'

It wasn't clear from the post if the MI management is considering giving Arjun a chance for the CSK game. But the MI army welcomed this step, and soon, Arjun was trending on Twitter.

Arjun has been part of the Mumbai Indians team for the last two seasons, and with his team at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table, why doesn't Coach Mahela Jayawardene and Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan invest faith in the boy Tendulkar just as they have done with Tilak and Dewald.

Perhaps, it is time for the seniors to take a backseat and let the tyros take charge.

Rediff Cricket
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

