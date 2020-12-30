News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sreesanth likely to play for Kerala

Sreesanth likely to play for Kerala

Source: PTI
December 30, 2020 17:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Named among probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

S Sreesanth was included in the list of players for the local T20 event in Alappuzha this month

IMAGE: S Sreesanth was included in the list of players for the local T20 event in Alappuzha this month. Photograph: Files

Former India pacer S Sreesanth is all set to play in domestic cricket as he was included in the Kerala list of players for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament scheduled for early next month, ending his long wait after completing a seven-year-ban on charges of match-fixing.

Sreesanth, who was banned by the BCCI over his alleged involvement in spot fixing in the IPL, features in the list of players for the Kerala cricket team announced by the state cricket board for the T20 event in Mumbai scheduled from January 10.

His seven-year ban ended in September this year.

Earlier, he was included in the list of players for the local T20 event in Alappuzha this month.

But the inaugural KCA President's Cup T20 was deferred as the KCA did not get the government nod due to the spread of coronavirus.

A Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) official said Sanju Samson will lead the Kerala team.

Sachin Baby is his deputy.

Besides, Sreesanth, Samson and Baby, the others are Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Nidheesh M D and Asif K M,Akshay Chandran, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Rohan S Kunnummal and Midhun S.

Four new faces -- Vathsal Govind Sharma, Sreeroop M P, Midhun P K and Rojith KG have also been included.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: Joyous India fans at the MCG!
PHOTOS: Joyous India fans at the MCG!
Sana-Dada define dad-daughter goals
Sana-Dada define dad-daughter goals
'Rahane impressed Aus greats with his captaincy'
'Rahane impressed Aus greats with his captaincy'
Covid-19 and cricket: Melbourne Magic in morbid 2020
Covid-19 and cricket: Melbourne Magic in morbid 2020
Sensex, Nifty extend record run on vaccine booster
Sensex, Nifty extend record run on vaccine booster
Just what is strength? Ileana tells us
Just what is strength? Ileana tells us
Gavaskar picks Mayank-Rohit as openers
Gavaskar picks Mayank-Rohit as openers

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Sporting legends we lost in 2020

Sporting legends we lost in 2020

Australia drop Joe Burns, bring back Warner in fold

Australia drop Joe Burns, bring back Warner in fold

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use