News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Spin legend turns 50: Happy birthday, Anil!

Spin legend turns 50: Happy birthday, Anil!

By Rediff Cricket
October 17, 2020 08:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anil Kumble

IMAGE: On Saturday, October 17, 'Jumbo' turns 50. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

It is over a decade since legendary spinner Anil Kumble retired from international cricket, but his legion of admirers continues to grow.

The leg spin wizard, who was known for his accuracy and fighting spirit, is only the second bowler after Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in a Test innings.

Besides that moment of glory in the Kotla Test against Pakistan in 1999, his spell against West Indian legend Brian Lara, when he bowled with a broken jaw, is still etched in cricket fans's memory and part of cricketing folklore.

Since making his debut in 1990, the unassuming gentleman, never-say-die bowler played for 18 years, turning out in 132 Tests and 271 One Day Internationals in a career spanning close to two decades.

A former India captain and head coach, he retired from the game as the world's No 3 bowler with a haul of 619 Test wickets, only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets) and Australia's Shane Warne (708) in that order. He also took 337 ODI wickets, for a tally of 956 wickets in the two formats.

On Saturday, October 17, 'Jumbo' turns 50.

Join us in celebrating the cricketing legend's birthday by posting your wishes in the message board below.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
What a career Anil Kumble has had!
What a career Anil Kumble has had!
1 thing about Anil Kumble that you probably didn't know
1 thing about Anil Kumble that you probably didn't know
The rise and rise of Anil Kumble
Bad Boy Billionaires Review
Bad Boy Billionaires Review
Mumbai Indians were 'clinical with bat and ball'
Mumbai Indians were 'clinical with bat and ball'
PICS: Mumbai Indians make short work of Knight Riders
PICS: Mumbai Indians make short work of Knight Riders
Powered by Reliance deals, M&As up 6%
Powered by Reliance deals, M&As up 6%

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

World Photography Day: Check out Kumble's perfect 10

World Photography Day: Check out Kumble's perfect 10

Guess who India's real cricketing star is!

Guess who India's real cricketing star is!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use