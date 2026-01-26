Will Ishan Kishan push Sanju Samson out of the reckoning?

With Ishan Kishan breathing down Sanju Samson's neck, the latter will have to pull up his socks and prove his place in the squad.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan has been at his explosive best in the matches he has played in the T20I series against New Zealand thus far. Photograph: BCCI

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes Ishan Kishan has seized his moment in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, producing a run of performances that underline both form and confidence, even as Sanju Samson continues to search for rhythm.

Fresh from a standout Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025/26 campaign, where he played a central role in Jharkhand’s historic first title, Kishan returned to India colours after a long absence, his previous T20I appearance having come against Australia in late 2023.

With India opting to play two wicketkeeper-batters in the XI, Kishan and Samson have been under parallel scrutiny. But Samson’s recent struggles against New Zealand have inevitably tilted the spotlight, raising questions over whether the balance in the race for the keeper-batter’s slot has quietly shifted.

"Sanju Samson got out off the first ball. He got out in the last two matches as well, and Ishan Kishan is playing well, however much he is playing," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Ishan Kishan played a short but destructive knock this time too. He batted incredibly well, and by the time his wicket fell at 53, he had made his runs, and he is not stopping anytime soon. So who is ahead in this race?" he added.

Samson has failed to even score in double digits in the ongoing NZ series, having made only 16 runs in three matches at an average of 5, while Kishan has been destructive, smashing 112 runs in three fixtures.

Samson was dismissed for a golden duck in the third T20I on Sunday, while Kishan played a fiery cameo of 28 runs off 13 balls.

Chopra also believes Samson's position is shaky, especially with Ishan Kishan's impressive performances. Chopra suggested that India's selectors might have to choose between Samson and Kishan, especially after Tilak Varma's return to the team following injury.

"You will have to ask a question. We dropped Gill because there was a new philosophy or ideology, and went towards Sanju Samson, but it seems like you won't be able to stay with him for long. If you see their numbers lately, they seem identical," Chopra observed.

"Ishan Kishan wasn't part of your original planning. However, if Tilak becomes available for the next game, it will be a call that India must take, whether they should go with Sanju or Ishan Kishan," he said.