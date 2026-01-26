Record price! Bradman's Baggy Green from India Tests sold

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
January 26, 2026 17:07 IST

A Baggy Green cap worn by Don Bradman during Australia’s 1947–48 series against India was auctioned for a record $460,000 and will be displayed at an Australian museum.

The cap, which has the names "D.G. Bradman" and "S.W. Sohoni" inscribed on the inside, is in good condition

IMAGE: The cap, which has the names "D.G. Bradman" and "S.W. Sohoni" inscribed on the inside, is in good condition. Photograph: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

A "Baggy Green" cap worn by Don Bradman during a series against India in 1947-48 was sold for $460,000 at a Gold Coast auction on Monday, fetching the highest price for a cap sported by the great Australian batsman.

Bradman had gifted it to Indian cricketer Sriranga Wasudev Sohoni, whose family preserved it for the last 75 years.

 

Key Points

  • The cap was sold to an anonymous bidder.
  • Bradman had gifted it to Indian cricketer Sriranga Wasudev Sohoni.

"That’s over three generations under lock and key. If you were a family member you were only allowed to look at it when you were 16 years old for five minutes,” said Lee Hames, the chief operating officer of Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers.

The cap was sold to an anonymous bidder and will be kept on display at an Australian museum, local media reported.

The cap, which has the names "D.G. Bradman" and "S.W. Sohoni" inscribed on the inside, is in good condition. Another cap worn by Bradman was sun-faded and insect-damaged when it fetched $311,000 at auction in 2024.

Widely regarded as the greatest batsman in history, Bradman played 52 Tests with a batting average of 99.94, nearly 40 runs higher than any other player.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
