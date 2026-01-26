Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes first-ever WPL centurion!

IMAGE: Nat Sciver-Brunt of Mumbai Indians hit the first-ever hundred in the Women's Premier League against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Vadodara, on Monday. Photograph: WPL/X

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt (100 not out) struck the first-ever century in Women's Premier League history to fire Mumbai Indians to a formidable 199/4 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Vadodara, on Monday.

Sciver-Brunt's 57-ball unbeaten ton and Hayley Matthews' 56 laid the foundation for a big total for Mumbai Indians in a must-win clash to remain alive in race for the playoffs.

Matthews and Sciver-Brunt put on 131 runs off 73 balls for the second wicket in a whirlwind partnership in which they not only rotated strike well but unleashed a flurry of boundaries.

IMAGE: Hayley Matthews made 56 off 39 balls and put on 131 off 73 balls for the second wicket with Nat Sciver-Brunt. Photograph: WPL/X

Matthews struck nine fours to make 56 off 39 balls while Sciver-Brunt hammered 16 fours and one six for her unbeaten 100.

Put in to bat, MI's openers Matthews and Sajana Sajeevan started off with a boundary each in the first two overs before Lauren Bell trapped Sajana in front of wickets.

MI were 16/1 in 2.2 overs when Sciver-Brunt joined Hayley in the middle, and the duo steadied the innings mixing caution and aggression.

IMAGE: Nat Sciver-Brunt hit 16 boundaries and a six. Photograph: WPL/X

Sciver-Brunt cut loose after the Powerplay, smashing a couple of boundaries off Nadine de Klerk and Shreyanka Patil to take MI past the 50-run mark in 7.1 overs.

After rotating the strike and hitting odd boundaries, Sciver-Brunt upped the ante in the 12th over with three consecutive fours.

Sciver-Brunt completed her fifty in 32 balls with seven fours and a six. This was her fourth fifty of the season. MI reached the 100-run mark in 11.4 overs.

IMAGE: Lauren Bell celebrates withe teammates after dismissing Sajana Sajeevan. Photograph: WPL/X

Sciver-Brunt hammered Radha Yadav for three fours in the next over and their century partnership was up in just 61 balls.

In the 14th over bowled by Arundhati Reddy, Hayley reached her fifty off 34 balls and soon after she was cleaned up by Lauren.

Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur collected three boundaries in the 18th over before Nadine got rid of Harmanpreet (20 off 12 balls).

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot. Photograph: WPL/X

In the final over, Sciver-Brunt made history with a single off Shreyanka.

MI finished their innings on 199/4, with Sciver-Brunt (100) and Amelia Kerr (1) remaining unbeaten.

Lauren (2/21), Nadine (1/40) and Shreyanka (1/34 in 3 overs) were the successful bowlers for RCB.