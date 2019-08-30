A SPECIAL gift for England's hero Stokes

Last updated on: August 30, 2019 21:17 IST

England's football club Tottenham Hotspur on Friday handed all-rounder Ben Stokes a personalised jersey.



"Never supported a club, always wanted to but never loved football enough really, my first ever football top was actually a Tottenham one, it was the blue and yellow kit with Thomson on the front. But after getting sent this I guess I'm now officially a Spurs fan @SpursOfficial #coys," Stokes tweeted.

The all-rounder is riding on a high after his brilliant match-winning performance against Australia in the third Test of the ongoing Ashes series.



Stokes played one of the finest knocks in Test cricket as he hit an unbeaten 135 to guide England to an improbable one-wicket win against Australia on the fourth day of the third Test to keep the hosts' chances alive of winning the Ashes.



Earlier this year, Stokes had also played a match-winning knock in the World Cup final to hand England their maiden 50-over World Cup triumph.



England and Australia will next face each other in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, beginning on September 4.

Photograph: Ben Stokes/Twitter