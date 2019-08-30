News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Viv Richards falls ill during pre-game show, carried off field

Viv Richards falls ill during pre-game show, carried off field

August 30, 2019 20:46 IST

Vivian Richards

IMAGE: Vivian Richards left the ground with the help of two volunteers after he complained of uneasiness. Photograph: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Sir Vivian Richards fell ill while he was on air doing a pre-game analysis ahead of the start of the second Test match between India and West Indies, in Jamaica, on Friday.

 

Richards, who has been doing commentary along with pre and post-match analysis on official broadcasters Sony, was doing a pre-match show when he complained of uneasiness.

While a stretcher was brought, Richards left the ground with the help of two volunteers as posted on twitter. The details of his medical condition is still awaited.

