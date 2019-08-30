News
Watch: Coaches' day out at Bob Marley museum

August 30, 2019 16:18 IST

Ravi Shastri

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri, centre, along with his bowling coach Bharat Arun, left, and fielding coach R. Sridhar. Photograph: Ravi Shastri/Twitter

Ahead of Team India’s second Test against West Indies, head coach Ravi Shastri, along with his bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar, paid a visit to music legend and reggae star Bob Marley’s Museum in Jamaica.

 

 “When you are in Kingston, Jamaica, one place you must see — the museum of the legend who put Jamaica on the map more than any other individual — Bob Marley,” Shastri says in a video uploaded by BCCI on Twitter.

Earlier, the India head coach had also tweeted a picture of the same visit and wrote, “At the home, now a museum, of the legend Bob Marley. No man, no cry… with coach R. Sridhar.”

After winning the T20I and the ODI series, Yeam India won the first Test in Antigua by a huge margin of 318 runs and currently lead the two-match series 1-0, the second of which will begin on Friday at the historic Sabina Park.

Watch the video here:

Rediff Sports Desk
