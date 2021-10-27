News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ex-IPL boss Modi Modi says new IPL owners linked to betting companies

Ex-IPL boss Modi Modi says new IPL owners linked to betting companies

October 27, 2021 18:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: CVC, which calls itself a 'world leader in private equity and credit with US$ 125 billion of assets under management', shelled out Rs 5625 crore for buying the Ahmedabad franchise. Photograph: BCCI

Former Indian Premier League boss Lalit Modi has questioned the entry of private equity firm CVC Capital Partners in the IPL due to its investments in companies linked to betting activities.

 

CVC, which calls itself a 'world leader in private equity and credit with US$ 125 billion of assets under management', shelled out Rs 5625 crore for buying the Ahmedabad franchise in the world's biggest T20 league.

The Lucknow franchise went to RPSG Ventures for Rs 7090 crores.

As per the company's website, it has investments in companies like Tipico and Sisal, which are involved in sports betting.

Betting is not legal in India. CVC also invested in Formula 1 in the past and now has stakes in Premiership Rugby.

"I guess betting companies can buy a @ipl team. must be a new rule. apparently one qualified bidder also owns a big betting company.  what next? does @BCCI not do there homework. what can Anti corruption do in such a case?" Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

The IPL also attracted bids from owners of iconic football club Manchester United.

A BCCI official told PTI that a transparent bidding process was conducted on Sunday in Dubai.

"None of the bidders in the room had any issues with the bidding process. It was done in the most transparent manner. The winning bids only showed the increasing global appeal of the IPL."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
'If Hardik doesn't bowl, India will need options'
'If Hardik doesn't bowl, India will need options'
Kohli drops to 5th; Rahul 8th in T20 rankings
Kohli drops to 5th; Rahul 8th in T20 rankings
Waqar apologises for Namaz comment
Waqar apologises for Namaz comment
Injured NZ opener Guptill doubtful for India clash
Injured NZ opener Guptill doubtful for India clash
Is Qazi above Constitution, asks Wankhede's wife
Is Qazi above Constitution, asks Wankhede's wife
Mainstream is a club and I'm not part of it'
Mainstream is a club and I'm not part of it'
Goddess Kali gets the final touch
Goddess Kali gets the final touch

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Goenka had removed Dhoni as IPL captain

Goenka had removed Dhoni as IPL captain

The IPL brand just got more powerful!

The IPL brand just got more powerful!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances