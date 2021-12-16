News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Team India Buckles Up To Take On Proteas

Team India Buckles Up To Take On Proteas

By Rediff Cricket
December 16, 2021 11:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for a look at Team India on its way to South Africa for a three Tests and three ODIs series.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah seems his usually upbeat self on the flight.
All photographs: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter.com

 

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav has his mask for the Mumbai-Johannesburg flight while Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane seem eager to locate the form that has eluded the two classy batsmen this year.

 

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj, stars of India's magnificent win at the Gabba earlier this year.

 

IMAGE: With Rohit Sharma out of the Test series, Mayank Agarwal is assured of his place at the top of the batting order.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli vs Ganguly: The Plot Thickens
Kohli vs Ganguly: The Plot Thickens
No rift between me and Rohit, says Kohli
No rift between me and Rohit, says Kohli
Who should be India's vice-captain?
Who should be India's vice-captain?
Amid Lakhimpur row, MoS Ajay Mishra attends office
Amid Lakhimpur row, MoS Ajay Mishra attends office
Bride Embraces Grey Hair At Wedding
Bride Embraces Grey Hair At Wedding
The MASTI BOLLYWOOD QUIZ
The MASTI BOLLYWOOD QUIZ
'I have never watched cricket'
'I have never watched cricket'

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

'Opportunity for Mayank, Rahul to step up sans Rohit'

'Opportunity for Mayank, Rahul to step up sans Rohit'

What BCCI told Virat Kohli about ODI captaincy

What BCCI told Virat Kohli about ODI captaincy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances