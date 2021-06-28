News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » South Africa put West Indies in a spin to level T20 series

South Africa put West Indies in a spin to level T20 series

June 28, 2021 09:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

George Linde

IMAGE: South Africa spinner George Linde celebrates taking a wicket during the second T20 International against West Indies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cricket South Africa/Twitter

South Africa spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde stifled West Indies' chase as the visitors claimed a 16-run victory in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday to level the five-match series at 1-1.

 

After being sent into bat in St George’s, Grenada, South Africa posted a below-par 166 for seven in their 20 overs.

However, the home side's fast start was halted by the spin duo and they were restricted to 150/9.

Left-arm wrist spinner Shamsi recorded figures of 1/16 in his four overs and the tall orthodox Linde posted 2/19 as they frustrated the home side in the middle of the innings and took the momentum out of their chase.

West Indies had cruised to an eight-wicket victory in the first match with 30 balls to spare on Saturday, but the tourists were vastly improved with their skills with the ball, as well as in the field.

South Africa also made a fast start to their innings as opener Reeza Hendricks (42 from 30 balls) and captain Temba Bavuma (46 from 33 balls) took the attack to the bowlers, but once they were out the innings stuttered.

They scored 81 runs from the first eight overs and just another 85 from the next 12 as the West Indies bowlers slowed the scoring rate with a mix of slower balls and yorkers.

Seamer Obed McCoy (3/25) and off-break bowler Kevin Sinclair (2/23) were the pick of the home attack.

The third match in the series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Reason behind Kohli's 'shush finger' celebration
Reason behind Kohli's 'shush finger' celebration
'Unrealistic to give opportunity to all in Sri Lanka'
'Unrealistic to give opportunity to all in Sri Lanka'
WTC Final: Gavaskar defends Pujara's slow batting
WTC Final: Gavaskar defends Pujara's slow batting
Terrorists shoot dead SPO, wife and daughter in J-K
Terrorists shoot dead SPO, wife and daughter in J-K
American McLaughlin breaks women's 400m hurdles WR
American McLaughlin breaks women's 400m hurdles WR
Rare Sighting! Aamir steps out with Azad
Rare Sighting! Aamir steps out with Azad
'Modi government is trying to be petty'
'Modi government is trying to be petty'

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

Samaira and Rohit have lots of FUN!

Samaira and Rohit have lots of FUN!

SEE: Team India's 'hot favourite dish'

SEE: Team India's 'hot favourite dish'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use