South Africa cricketer tests positive for COVID-19

South Africa cricketer tests positive for COVID-19

Source: ANI
November 19, 2020 10:10 IST
IMAGE: Cricket South Africa has not revealed the identities of player who has tested positive or the two players who were put in self-isolation. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Cricket South Africa confirmed that one of its men's players has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming limited overs series against England.

 

As a precautionary measure, CSA has put two players who were considered to be close contacts under self-isolation. The decision was taken based on the risk assessment undertaken by the medical team.

CSA has not revealed the identities of player who has tested positive or the two players who were put in self-isolation.

"One player has returned a positive test result and two players were considered close contacts based on the risk assessment undertaken by the medical team. All three players have been placed in immediate isolation in Cape Town as part of the COVID-19 protocols. While all players are asymptomatic, CSA's medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being," CSA said in an official statement.

"CSA can confirm that approximately 50 COVID-19 PCR tests were performed on players and support staff prior to entering the bio-safe environment in Cape Town for their upcoming limited-overs tour against England. The testing is in line with fulfilling the organisation's obligation and commitment to its duty of care to its team and to the broader public in controlling the spread of the virus," it added.

The players who have been put under isolation would not be replaced for the series against England. However, CSA has clarified that two replacement players will be included in the squad.

The decision to add replacement players was taken for the purpose of the inter-squad practice matches that will be played on Saturday.

South Africa will host England in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Source: ANI
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

