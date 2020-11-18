News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cricket set to return to Eden Gardens

Cricket set to return to Eden Gardens

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 18, 2020 22:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

CAB

Photograph: Kind Courtesy CAB/Twitter

Cricket will make its return to the hallowed Eden Gardens with the inaugural Bengal T20 Challenge involving six club teams organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal being played from November 24-December 10.

The CAB has created a bio-secure environment with all the health safety protocols in place in order to set the ball rolling.

 

The six clubs that will be vying for top honours include local giants Mohun Bagan, East Bengal will compete in the tournament along with Kalighat, Town Club, Tapan Memorial to name a few.

There will be a total of 33 matches and the teams have picked 48 players along with 24 stand-bye players from a pool of 200 in the draft held on Tuesday.

Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami are some of the big names.

Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran might be ruled out as he has tested positive for COVID-9.

"A total of 33 games would be played including semifinals and the final. Majority of the matches will be played under the floodlights at Eden Gardens.

"All the players, coaches and match officials will continue to remain in the bio bubble during the entire course of the tournament," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said on their official Facebook page.

Bengal head coach Arun Lal said they have timed the tournament in such a way that outstanding performers can make a case for themselves in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"This tournament is 15 days prior to the board tournaments and if one can perform here he can open the gates to greater opportunities.

"This is a great opportunity for the youngsters and the players who are forgotten," Lal, who coached Bengal to Ranji Trophy final last season, said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
When will see Babar Azam in the IPL?
When will see Babar Azam in the IPL?
Shoaib calls for split captaincy if Rohit does well
Shoaib calls for split captaincy if Rohit does well
How Indian bowlers plan to tackle hectic schedule
How Indian bowlers plan to tackle hectic schedule
VK Sasikala pays Rs 10 cr fine, release expected
VK Sasikala pays Rs 10 cr fine, release expected
Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
FPIs stay bullish on Indian equities; pump $6.3 bn
FPIs stay bullish on Indian equities; pump $6.3 bn
SC to hear ex-BSF constable's plea against PM Modi
SC to hear ex-BSF constable's plea against PM Modi

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Look who is back at India nets!

Look who is back at India nets!

Boost for India as Ishant starts bowling full tilt

Boost for India as Ishant starts bowling full tilt

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use