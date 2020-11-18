News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Boost for India as Ishant starts bowling full tilt at NCA

Boost for India as Ishant starts bowling full tilt at NCA

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 18, 2020 19:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ishant Sharma

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma was mainly bowling single stump with NCA coaching staff like Paras Mhambrey and Mansur Khan also in attendance. Photograph: BCCI

India's senior-most fast bowler Ishant Sharma, on Wednesday, bowled full tilt at the National Cricket Academy with an aim to get fit for India's four-match Test series in Australia, starting December 17.

Ishant was ruled out of the Indian Premier League after playing just one game for Delhi Capitals against Sunrisers Hyderabad before a "left internal oblique muscle tear" ended his campaign prematurely.

 

The injury in common language is side strain and Ishant has been at the NCA doing his extensive rehabilitation work under the watchful eyes of Director Rahul Dravid and head physio Ashish Kaushik.

On Wednesday, ESPNCricinfo on their Twitter handle, posted a minute-long clip of the 32-year-old, who was seen bowling from his full run-up. Dravid and chief selector Sunil Joshi watched Ishant bowl.

He was mainly bowling single stump with NCA coaching staff like Paras Mhambrey and Mansur Khan also in attendance.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in a recent interview said that they are expecting Ishant to get fit before the first Test in Adelaide.

"Yes, we are expecting Ishant to be back for the Test matches. He has already started bowling from shorter run-ups and short spells. He has bowled at NCA.

"But as there is a BCCI protocol for fast bowlers, Ishant will be playing the two first-class games in Australia," Ganguly had said.

If Ishant manages to play three games in Australia, he will join Kapil Dev as the second Indian fast bowler to play 100 Tests.

He is also three wickets shy of reaching 300 wickets, which will also be a landmark achievement even though slowest among all speedsters who have reached that particular milestone.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
How Indian bowlers plan to tackle hectic schedule
How Indian bowlers plan to tackle hectic schedule
'Back to business': Shastri preps with team in Sydney
'Back to business': Shastri preps with team in Sydney
SEE: Kohli loves 'Test cricket practice sessions'
SEE: Kohli loves 'Test cricket practice sessions'
China is the dragon in ASEAN room
China is the dragon in ASEAN room
Leaders unhappy with Congress free to leave: Adhir
Leaders unhappy with Congress free to leave: Adhir
Pfizer says Covid vaccine 95% effective in final trials
Pfizer says Covid vaccine 95% effective in final trials
Some called it 'fool-hardy': EC on Bihar polls
Some called it 'fool-hardy': EC on Bihar polls

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Look who is back at India nets!

Look who is back at India nets!

Shoaib calls for split captaincy if Rohit does well

Shoaib calls for split captaincy if Rohit does well

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use