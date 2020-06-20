Ganguly's kin test positive for COVID-19

Source:

Edited By:

June 20, 2020 16:41 IST

IMAGE: The wife of Snehasish, the elder brother of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, was found positive for the disease along with her parents. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for The ICC

Family members of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Snehashish Ganguly tested positive for COVID-19, the state health department said in Kolkata on Friday.



The wife of Snehasish, the elder brother of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, was found positive for the disease.

The mother-in-law and father-in-law of Snehashish also tested positive for the disease last week.



Besides, a domestic help at Snehasish's Mominpur home where he was living recently was also found to be positive. They are all undergoing treatment at a private nursing home in Kolkata and are stable.



Snehashish, a former Ranji cricketer, has tested negative for COVID-19 and advised home isolation, the official said.



All the four complained of some health issues, which were similar to the symptoms of COVID-19 when they were staying at another residence and not at Ganguly's ancestral house in Behala. After testing positive, all the four were shifted to a private nursing home," a senior official of the department said.



They will be tested again on Saturday and further decisions on their treatment will be taken, nursing home sources said.



"Whether they will be discharged or not, depends on the result of the tests," they said.



Ganguly's foundation offers help to COVID-19 warriors



Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly's foundation has joined hands with chocolate and chewing gum manufacturing giant Mars Wrigley to support frontline doctors, health care providers and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Health care workers have been on the frontline of the current crisis to ensure safety and wellbeing of others. In an effort to appreciate and acknowledge their relentless spirit and hard work, Sourav Ganguly, president of BCCI, handed over a token of gratitude including Mars Wrigley products to the West Bengal Doctors Forum," a media statement said.



Chocolates were also distributed to the entire COVID department of Medica Super Specialty Hospital.



"At Mars Wrigley, the purpose is to create beautiful moments to make the world smile. This small gesture to the everyday heroes was a collective way to say, ‘Thank You'," it added.