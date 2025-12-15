'Sorry Morne': Arshdeep's fun apology after comeback

‘I'll try to minimise his screen time from now on’

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh came back stronger in the third T20 on Sunday at Dharamshala Stadium, delivering a Player of the match performance. Photograph: BCCI

After a clutch performance in the third T2OI against South Africa, Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh indulged in some friendly banter with bowling coach Morne Morkel, who received unwanted screen time during Arshdeep's poor performance during the 2nd T20I match.

In the 11th over of the South African innings on Thursday, Singh bowled seven wides in a single over and gave away 18 runs. India lost the match.

"After the last game (2nd T20I), he (Morne Morkel) told me that I gave him a lot of screen time. This is because every time I bowled a wide, the television cameras turned to the bowling coach, giving the impression that he gave me wrong plans or that he did not do practice sessions with me. So I would like to apologise to Morne. I'll try to minimise his screen time from now on," Arshdeep Singh said in a video posted by BCCI on Instagram.

However, Singh came back stronger in the third T20 on Sunday at Dharamshala Stadium, delivering a Player of the match performance with his two wickets in his four-over spell while giving away only 13 runs. Singh was near unplayable in the third T20I, landing his seamers on a dime.

Under helpful conditions at the HPCA, the left-arm pacer bamboozled Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram with deliveries which darted away from a good length. Singh's impressive bowling with vital support from the rest of the Indian bowlers, bundled the Proteas out for just 117.

India made easy work of the chase, chasing 118 down in 15.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. With this win, India has taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

For the fourth T20, both teams will head to Lucknow to clash on Wednesday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.