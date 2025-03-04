IMAGE: Travis Head's match-winning centuries in the 2023 ODI World Cup final and the World Test Championship final underscore his knack for delivering in high-stakes games. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Sanjay Manjrekar has identified the key moment of the Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Australia: Travis Head's dismissal.

Head's explosive half-century against Afghanistan serves as a stark reminder of his threat, particularly against India in ICC events.

His century in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, which decisively shifted the match in Australia's favour at the Narendra Modi stadium, and his ton in the World Test Championship final, both highlight his ability to dominate crucial encounters.

Australia enters the semi-final with a weak bowling attack, missing key pacers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. Adding to their woes, opener Matt Short's recent injury further complicates their lineup.

Despite these setbacks, India remains acutely aware of Head's formidable record against them. Manjrekar emphasises the urgency of his early dismissal.

'Somebody get Travis Head out, whoever that is. He is one guy that India will really want back in the dressing room very quickly. That is going to be the moment for me. Travis Head,' Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

Australia's skipper Steve Smith acknowledged Head's ability to perform under pressure, referencing his heroics in the ODI World Cup final.

'There's pressure every time you play in a big game,' Smith told reporters in Dubai on Monday.

'But, as we know, Travis has stood up in many of those in the past. And, you know, he looked in great touch the other night against Afghanistan. I'm sure he's going to be looking to come out here and play the same way he's played for a long time, with good intent, good aggression.'