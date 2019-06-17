Social media erupts with memes as India thrash Pak

June 17, 2019 10:07 IST

India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs, on Sunday, at Manchester in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, and as a result, the Men in Blue maintain their unbeaten record against the arch-rivals in the World Cup.

The Men in Blue displayed a clinical performance against Pakistan. Batting first, India posted 336 runs on the board, owing to Rohit Sharma's 24th ODI ton. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul registered fifty-plus scores and India had no problem in defending the total as they comprehensively defeated Pakistan by 86 runs.

During the Pakistan innings, rain played spoilsport in the 35th over and the match had to be halted. The match resumed after almost 50 mins, and the match was curtailed to 40-overs and the target got adjusted to 302 on the basis of Duckworth-Lewis. Pakistan required 136 runs off just 30 balls, and the team fell short by 89 runs.

India now has a 7-0 record against Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup.

