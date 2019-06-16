PHOTOS: India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup

June 16, 2019 20:33 IST

Images from the ICC World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Rohit Sharma pulverised a pedestrian Pakistan attack with a stylish hundred to lead India to a challenging 336 for five in a marquee World Cup encounter at Old Trafford.



Despite heavy rains and overcast conditions during past few days, the pitch had very little moisture and turned out to be a batting beauty which Rohit and the other Indian batsmen exploited to the fullest.

The Indian vice-captain scored his 24th ODI hundred -- 140 off 113 balls while KL Rahul (57) played the perfect second fiddle in an opening partnership of 137 runs.



Captain Virat Kohli switched gears effortlessly during his 77 off 65 balls and also became the quickest to 11,000 ODI runs, eclipsing a 17-year record held by iconic Sachin Tendulkar.



Mohammed Amir (3/47) pitched the ball up and maintained discipline despite a couple of official warnings for running onto the pitch while Wahab Riaz (1/71) and Hasan Ali (1/84) bowled short consistently.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hits a boundary. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Courtesy Amir, Pakistan did make a comeback in the final few overs as India managed only 38 runs in the final five overs. Vijay Shankar (15 off 15 balls) struggled with his timing, failing to read Amir's cutters.



The strategy to field two spinners -- Imad Wasim (0/49) and leg-spinner Shadab Khan (0/61) -- didn't work for Pakistan, as they both went wicketless and were not able to build the pressure in the middle overs.



Pakistan bowlers kept it short to Rohit, who time and again pulled and cut with his disdain, during his innings that had 14 boundaries and three sixes.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after completing his half-century. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Unlike the Champions Trophy final, the Indians were positive from the start. Rahul pulled Amir for a boundary and then Rohit creamed off runs from Hasan Ali.



Rohit also treated the fans with some deft late cuts, back cuts and upper cuts and the occasional slog over deep mid-wicket.



When Riaz came to bowl, he erred both in line and length as his strategy to pepper the Indian batsmen with short pitch stuff backfired. He lost rhythm after getting a warning for stepping onto the dangerous area and had to come round the wicket.

IMAGE: KL Rahul pulls the short ball for a boundary. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

He provided Pakistan with the initial breakthrough when he had Rahul caught in the covers.



Hardik Pandya scored 26 off 19 balls during his hit and miss effort while Mahendra Singh Dhoni edged one off Amir behind the stumps after which rain stopped proceedings briefly.