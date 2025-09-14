Smriti, Pratika, Harleen shine as India pile up 281/7

IMAGE: Pratika Rawal celebrates with Harleen Deol. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Half-centuries by Pratika Rawal (64), Smriti Mandhana (58) and Harleen Deol (54) powered India Women's to a competitive 281 for seven in the first One-Day International of the three-match series against Australia in Mullanpur on Sunday.

India were served well by their top order batters with each of them hitting their stride to make significant contributions, even as the middle order players did not get going.

Rawal and Mandhana put on 114 for the first wicket — now the third highest for India against Australia -- showing why they have been a force to reckon with as a pair.

Australia, on their part, used as many as eight bowling options to get their players up and running in Indian conditions, with the ODI World Cup now a fortnight away.

On a conducive wicket, both India and Australia fought hard for control of the proceedings as after the fall of Mandhana in the 22nd over, the visitors tightened the screws.

Mandhana's charge ended with an embarrassing mix-up with her opening partner. The India vice-captain set off for a sharp single after hitting it towards Phoebe Litchfield at extra cover but Rawal denied the single, leaving Mandhana in no state to turn and make it back in time.

If not for that run-out, Mandhana was set for a big score having batted fluently for her half-century, which included six fours and two sixes.

This was shortly after Rawal brought up her fifty two balls earlier — her sixth in the format — but she too could not push on for a bigger score.

Rawal perished in the 31st over when she went for a slog against Alana King but found Ellyse Perry at midwicket, who did not fumble in taking a regulation grab.

India, who had crossed the 100-run mark by the 18th over following a positive start, had crawled to 168 for three after the 35th with only four boundaries — one four and three sixes — being hit during this passage of play.

Like the openers, Harleen too batted with a lot of intent hitting four fours and two sixes during her knock, which came off 57 balls.

Even though India did struggle in the middle overs to accelerate and find regular boundaries, they managed to forge vital partnerships all the way through the end to put up a formidable total on board.