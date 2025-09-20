HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mandhana shatters Kohli's 52-ball century mark in ODI

Mandhana shatters Kohli's 52-ball century mark in ODI

Last updated on: September 20, 2025 20:39 IST

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana surpassed Virat Kohli’s previous record, becoming the fastest Indian to score an ODI century. Photograph: BCCI

Smriti Mandhana etched her name in history during the third ODI against Australia, smashing a record-breaking 50-ball century — the fastest by an Indian and the second fastest in women’s ODI cricket ever.

Mandhana surpassed Virat Kohli’s previous record, becoming the fastest Indian to score an ODI century. Kohli had reached his ton in 52 balls, hitting seven sixes and eight fours, while Mandhana achieved hers in just 50 deliveries against Australia in New Delhi.

 

 

She also went past former Australian batter Karen Rolton, who had scored a 57-ball century against South Africa in the 2000-01 season. The list of fastest centuries is led by former Australian captain Meg Lanning, who blasted a 45-ball ton against New Zealand in 2012-13.

The 29-year-old’s 50-ball effort, which included 14 fours and four sixes, also rewrote her own record of the fastest Indian century, previously set at 70 balls.

Mandhana further became the first woman batter to score four ODI hundreds in a single year, a feat she had first achieved in 2024. Only Tazmin Brits of South Africa has managed the same. She is also only the second woman to score successive hundreds in ODIs twice, following Australia’s Tammy Beaumont.

New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite still holds the record for most consecutive centuries in women’s ODIs, having scored four tons in a row during 2016-17.

