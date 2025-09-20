Pakistan skip presser, drama brews before India clash

IMAGE: Pakistan Captain Salman Agha had not addressed the waiting media at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday, September 16, the eve of their match against hosts UAE. Photograph: K R Nayar

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management cancelled their pre-match press conference ahead of their Asia Cup Super Fours game against India on Sunday, continuing the trend which was witnessed in their previous fixture against the UAE.

A Pakistan player or member of the coaching staff was scheduled to do a press conference at 6 pm (local time) on Saturday. The Men in Green were also set to train from 6 pm onwards for three hours at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Despite cancelling the press conference, Pakistan will go ahead with the scheduled training session, ANI reported, quoted ESPNcricinfo.

"Pakistan have once again cancelled pre match presser conference in order to avoid questions on Pycroft appointment and no handshake controversy," PTI reported a tournament source as saying.

The development comes in the aftermath of Pycroft, who was at the heart of the handshake imbroglio when India and Pakistan locked horns on September 14 at the Asia Cup, was appointed the match referee for the Super Four fixture between the two teams in Dubai on Sunday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had sought Pycroft's immediate removal in the aftermath of their landslide 7-wicket defeat against India. According to the PCB, Pycroft had asked the captains, Salman Agha and Suryakumar Yadav, not to shake hands during the toss of their group stage encounter.

The situation escalated after the International Cricket Council (ICC) didn't entertain PCB's plea, and the former Zimbabwe cricketer stayed.

However, the row spilt over into Pakistan's must-win game against the UAE. After cancelling the pre-match press conference, Pakistan arrived late at the Dubai International Stadium and forced the game to be delayed by an hour. Pakistan players were asked to stay at the hotel while PCB officials engaged in backroom talks with the ICC.

Moments before Pakistan's toss against the UAE, Pakistan team management met Pycroft, which snowballed into another controversy. A muted video of the meeting was shared by PCB on social media, which was met with heavy backlash.

According to sources, Pakistan's decision prompted the ICC to take action against them. It is under the tension-laden backdrop that the two teams will square off at the same venue once again.