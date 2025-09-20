Shubman Gill struggling in T20Is? Dasgupta explains why

IMAGE: Shubman Gill's highest score in the three Asia Cup matches has been an unbeaten 20 with the Test skipper failing to click in the games against Pakistan and Oman after a fruitful red-ball away series against England. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta believes Shubman Gill's struggles in the ongoing Asia Cup has to do with the technical adjustments he made for red-ball cricket, and, said given his class, the vice-captain will soon start scoring big in T20 cricket as well.

Gill's highest score in the three Asia Cup matches has been an unbeaten 20 with the Test skipper failing to click in the games against Pakistan and Oman after a fruitful red-ball away series against England.

"This (T20) is a high-risk, high-reward format. Gill has made a few technical adjustments for red-ball cricket, and that's given him success. But to switch back (to T20s)takes time. He's quality, no two ways about it. He just needs to get back to his old self again. I still have a lot of faith in him," Dasgupta, a former Test and ODI keeper-batter, told PTI Videos.

The 48-year-old felt that the Indian team has not yet been challenged in the Asia Cup and they will face a bit more competition in the Super 4s.

India will take on arch-foes Pakistan in the Super 4 match on Sunday after crushing them by seven wickets at the group stage last week.

"The Indian team hasn't been challenged yet. The Super 4s is when we'll find a little more competition. But so far, so good, nothing to complain about," said Dasgupta on the sidelines of the third women's ODI between India and Australia in New Delhi.

The former stumper, who played a lot of cricket here in his formative years, also backed India's decision to field three spinners in Dubai.

"I like this combination, especially in these conditions...out of the three spinners, two are wrist spinners, and conditions don't matter much to them. Wrist spinners are match-winners, and you need them across formats," he explained.

Kuldeep Yadav has been the standout wrist spinner for India, playing a pivotal role in the match against Pakistan. Dasgupta said it's never easy for a bowler to perform after a long layoff and Kuldeep has shown he is made of sterner stuff.

"It's never easy to sit out for two months and then perform straightaway. It was heartening to see (Kuldeep). Plus, Axar (Patel) and Varun (Chakravarthy) can bowl in the power play, which reduces the pressure of always needing an extra seamer," he noted.

India will meet Pakistan for the second time in this tournament, and Dasgupta said the arch-rivals are always dangerous and cannot be taken lightly.

"Pakistan hasn't played good cricket for a couple of years now. They have good individual players, but they haven't clicked as a unit. That said, they're always dangerous, and in this format, you can't take anyone lightly."

"There's still a clear difference in quality between India and Pakistan at the moment, but Pakistan remains a dangerous side," Dasgupta said.

On whether the return of pacer Haris Rauf could make a difference to Pakistan's bowling attack, Dasgupta said, "They've always had quality bowlers, and they still do. But it's their batting that's worrying.

"Against Kuldeep and Varun, they just had no clue. I'm sure they'll prepare better this time. Hopefully, the headlines will be from the cricket field and not off it."

While India are the favourites to lift the Asia Cup, Dasgupta cautioned against complacency.

"With all due respect, you can't take anyone lightly. Sri Lanka are playing really good cricket. Bangladesh are always competitive. Afghanistan, though not in the Super 4s, are also a side to watch in this format. Asia Cup has always been tricky, and T20 cricket is unpredictable," he said.

"It's India's tournament to lose, but they must stay switched on," he said.