News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mandhana among top three in women's ODI rankings

Mandhana among top three in women's ODI rankings

Source: PTI
June 18, 2024 18:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Smriti Mandhana hit her 6th ODI century against South Africa, in Bengaluru, on Sunday

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana hit her 6th ODI century against South Africa, in Bengaluru, on Sunday.Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana jumped two places to move to the third spot on the ICC Women's ODI batting rankings released in Dubai, on Tuesday.

The Indian left-handed opener struck a match-winning 117, her maiden century at home, to lead India's 143-run win over South Africa in a three-match series.

Mandhana, who has 715 points is behind Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, who lost her number one ranking to England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt.

 

The English all-rounder regained her number one spot by scoring a superb 124 not out against Pakistan last month.

Senior India all-rounder Deepti Sharma climbed up three spots to 20th, while Pooja Vastrakar was up by three places to 38th.

Vastarkar was the big mover up the ODI charts for all-rounders, with the 24-year-old gaining four places to improve to 18th.

South Africa veteran Marizanne Kapp remains the No.1 ranked ODI all-rounder.

In the ODI bowling list, Deepti gained one place to move to fourth after tidy figures of 2/10 in the series opener.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone maintained a healthy lead at the top of the rankings for ODI bowlers.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India announce shotgun squad for Paris Olympics
India announce shotgun squad for Paris Olympics
Erigaisi wins Stepan Avagyan Memorial
Erigaisi wins Stepan Avagyan Memorial
'Kuldeep can add extra bit of wicket-taking flair'
'Kuldeep can add extra bit of wicket-taking flair'
Scores watch as jilted lover rains 18 blows on woman
Scores watch as jilted lover rains 18 blows on woman
Couple among 3 picked up over Doda terror attacks
Couple among 3 picked up over Doda terror attacks
Now OBC quota stir begins to haunt Maha govt
Now OBC quota stir begins to haunt Maha govt
Erigaisi wins Stepan Avagyan Memorial
Erigaisi wins Stepan Avagyan Memorial

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

India 'keen to do something special' in Super 8

India 'keen to do something special' in Super 8

Gambhir Team India's Next Head Coach

Gambhir Team India's Next Head Coach

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances