Smriti Mandhana offers prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple

Smriti Mandhana offers prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple

Source: ANI
July 02, 2024 18:33 IST
Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana with her family. Photograph: ANI/X

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala on Tuesday alongside her family

This pilgrimage comes after she led the Indian team to a resounding 10-wicket victory over South Africa in a one-off Test match.

 

Mandhana was instrumental in India's win, scoring a career-best 149 runs off just 161 balls, including 27 fours and a six. Her stellar performance played a crucial role in securing a convincing win for India.

We hope and pray the RCB skipper to continue her impressive form.


