Smriti Mandhana offers prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala on Tuesday alongside her family
This pilgrimage comes after she led the Indian team to a resounding 10-wicket victory over South Africa in a one-off Test match.
Mandhana was instrumental in India's win, scoring a career-best 149 runs off just 161 balls, including 27 fours and a six. Her stellar performance played a crucial role in securing a convincing win for India.
We hope and pray the RCB skipper to continue her impressive form.