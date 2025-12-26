HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Smriti and Jemimah Spread Christmas Cheer

December 26, 2025 11:02 IST

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues share a festive hug. Photograph: Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram

Star batters Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues shared a heartwarming festive moment as they embraced in the middle of India’s women’s cricket camp during the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka.

 

Rodrigues shared a photo of the pair wearing Santa hats and festive red and green outfits.

Even amid intense training sessions for the five-match series, which India leads 2-0, Rodrigues took time to spread festive cheer with her teammates.

In another photo, she is seen being lifted by Mandhana and ace pacer Arundhati Reddy, captioning the post: ‘Home away from home.’

